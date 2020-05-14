Left Menu
Development News Edition

New model identifies COVID-19 patients with highest risk of death: Study

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 14-05-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 17:25 IST
New model identifies COVID-19 patients with highest risk of death: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Researchers have developed a new model that can predict the mortality chances of COVID-19 patients based on the levels of three molecules in their bodies, an advance that may help identify individuals at very high risk of dying from the disease. The novel tool, described in the journal Nature Machine Intelligence, predicted the mortality of 485 infected individuals more than ten days in advance of their outcomes with more than 90 percent accuracy, the scientists said. According to the researchers, including those from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in China, fast, accurate, and early clinical assessment of patients' COVID-19 severity is vital. However, they said there is currently no patient sample testing method available to distinguish those who require immediate medical attention and to estimate their associated mortality rate. In the current study, the scientists assessed samples from 485 patients in Tongji Hospital in China between January 10 and February 18.

Of the 375 cases included in the study's analysis, they said 201 recovered from the disease and were discharged from the hospital, while the remaining 174 patients died. By applying a mathematical modeling approach based on machine learning (ML) algorithms, the researchers identified molecules in the body that acted as markers to predict patient mortality.

In the computer model, the problem was formulated as a classification task, they said. The inputs into the model included basic personal information, symptoms, blood samples, and the results of laboratory tests, including liver function, kidney function, coagulation function, electrolytes, and inflammatory factors in the body, the study noted. This information was taken from general, severe, and critical patients, the scientists said. From its analysis, the model selected the levels of the molecules lactic dehydrogenase (LDH), lymphocyte, and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein as the most crucial biomarkers distinguishing patients at imminent risk. According to scientists, the ML model's finding is consistent with current medical knowledge that high LDH levels alone are associated with tissue breakdown occurring in various diseases, including pneumonia. While most patients had multiple blood samples taken throughout their stay in the hospital, they said the model only used data from the patients' final sample.

However, the study noted that the model can be applied to all other blood samples, and can be used to estimate the predictive potential of the biomarkers. The new tool provides a simple, interpretable, and intuitive clinical tests to precisely and quickly quantify the risk of death, the scientists said. According to the researchers, lymphocytes -- a type of white blood cell -- may serve as a potential therapeutic target, which they said is supported by clinical studies. As more data become available, scientists believe that this procedure needs to be repeated for better accuracy.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Singapore Airlines posts first annual loss on fuel hedges, virus

Singapore Airlines Ltd on Thursday reported its first-ever annual loss, citing poor fuel hedging bets and the collapse in demand driven by the coronavirus pandemic, and said the timing of any recovery was uncertain. The airline, a bellwethe...

Hungary could end emergency powers in late June -PM aide

Hungarys government could retract the emergency powers obtained to fight the coronavirus in late June, depending on the evolution of the pandemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday. In March, Orban secured an open...

Porsches, popcorn and social distancing at Dubai drive-in cinema

Movie-goers in Dubai frustrated by the closure of cinemas during the coronavirus pandemic will soon be able to watch films from the comfort of their own car at a new drive-in cinema created on the roof of one of the worlds largest shopping ...

Cong leader urges K'taka CM to permit Muslims to pray at mosques on Eid-ul-Fitr

Senior Congress leader C MIbrahim has requested the Karnataka government to allowMuslims in the state to offer prayers at ldgah maidanground or mosques on the occasion of Eid-ul Fitr, later thismonth, with all precautionary measures in view...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020