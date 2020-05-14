Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary could end emergency powers in late June -top Orban aide

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 18:11 IST
Hungary could end emergency powers in late June -top Orban aide
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Indefinite emergency powers obtained by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to fight the coronavirus crisis could be retracted in late June depending on the evolution of the pandemic, his chief of staff said on Thursday. Orban secured a right to rule by decree in March, drawing criticism from rights groups and the European Commission. He said his powers could be withdrawn by parliament - where his party holds a two-thirds majority - at any time.

Under the legislation, anybody deemed to be deliberately spreading false information that could upset people or hinder the fight against the novel coronavirus could face up to five years in jail. "The government could give up its special emergency rights towards the end of June unless the situation (with the epidemic) changes," said Gergely Gulyas, chief of staff to Orban, a right-wing nationalist at odds with the EU over accusations the rule of law has deteriorated in Hungary during his decade in power.

Gulyas also told an online press briefing the government was considering easing restrictions in Budapest from next week due to a decline in infections. Lockdown restrictions have already been mostly lifted in the countryside. Speaking in the European Parliament, Vera Jourova, the commissioner responsible for upholding European Union values and transparency, said the EU was entering a new phase when certain measures taken to protect public health will be gradually eased.

"This new phase means that the general states of emergency with exceptional powers granted to governments should gradually be removed or replaced by more targeted and less intrusive measures," Jourova said, adding the Commission would follow very closely how emergency measures will be phased out. "This is even more important for Hungary given the lack of a clear time limit for the state of danger."

She said the criminalization of supposedly false information about the coronavirus was not clearly defined in Hungarian law, which "raises potential concerns as regards legal certainty and may have a chilling effect on freedom of expression". On Tuesday, Hungarian police detained a 64-year-old man for questioning over what they called a Facebook post that made false statements about the coronavirus. An opposition Momentum party activist was detained on Wednesday on similar grounds.

Both were freed after several hours and lodged complaints about "being treated as a suspect". The first man's complaint proved "justified", prosecutors said, while the activist's complaint remained under investigation. The Hungarian Civil Liberties Union said the two incidents could have a "highly damaging effect" on freedom of speech.

Police said they had launched 87 proceedings on grounds of spreading disinformation related to the COVID-19 crisis.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 25 fresh cases in CAPFs; 17 recoveries

Coronavirus cases in the central paramilitary forces continued to grow, with 25 more personnel reported infected on Thursday, taking their number in these combat organisations to over 820, officials said. However, as many as 17 troops of th...

Ultra-nationalist party stages anti-govt protest in Sofia

Some two thousand supporters of a fringe ultra-nationalist and pro-Russian party marched through central Sofia on Thursday accusing the government of imposing confusing restrictions aimed at combating the coronavirus. Protesters waved party...

100th train carrying migrants departs from Punjab

The 100th special train ferrying nearly 1,200 migrants from Punjab to their native states departed from here on Thursday, an official said.&#160; Till date, more than 1.35 lakh migrants stuck in Punjab due to the coronavirus lockdown have ...

C'garh: Pandemic under control, but govt keeping wary eye

Twenty-one out of 28 districts in Chhattisgarh are still free of coronavirus, even though many of them share borders with regions affected by the pandemic. The state can also take comfort in the fact that of the 59 coronavirus patients dete...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020