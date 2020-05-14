Rwandan Health Minister says robots will battle against COVID-19 to avoid human contact

Rwandan Health Minister, Daniel Ngamije revealed that subsequently, the East African country will begin the use of humanoid robots in its coronavirus treatment centers to minimize human interaction, according to a news report by 'Ventures Africa'.

The robots which were manufactured by Kigali-based Belgian robotic tech firm ZoraBots will be deployed throughout the pandemic.

Some of the robots which were already in Rwanda will be programmed to embody epidemic features while the rest will be imported. According to Ngamije, the robots will be used as the interface between doctors and patients to avoid any possible human contact.

In addition, Daniel Ngamije disclosed that the CRUZR robots had been tested in treating COVID-19 patients, and doctors were trained on how to operate them.

The humanoids will be used in monitoring a patient's vital sign including temperature, heart rate, blood, and oxygen levels, and relay responses to doctors and nurses remotely. "One robot can screen 200 patients for temperature in one minute," Ngamije said.

Daniel Ngamije added that a doctor can check up on a COVID-19 patient more than four times a day, depending on their condition, thus increasing the chances of contracting the virus.

However, when the doctor wants to discuss with the patient in words where the robot is stationed, the machine has a video conference capacity of connecting the doctor to have a live conversation with the patient.

Other features of the humanoids include facial recognition capabilities, proficiency in delivering food, water, and medicine in and out of hospital wards, and can enforce proper mask-wearing at any given time.