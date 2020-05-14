Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rwandan Health Minister says robots will battle against COVID-19 to avoid human contact

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kigali | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 19:06 IST
Rwandan Health Minister says robots will battle against COVID-19 to avoid human contact
Representative Image

Rwandan Health Minister, Daniel Ngamije revealed that subsequently, the East African country will begin the use of humanoid robots in its coronavirus treatment centers to minimize human interaction, according to a news report by 'Ventures Africa'.

The robots which were manufactured by Kigali-based Belgian robotic tech firm ZoraBots will be deployed throughout the pandemic.

Some of the robots which were already in Rwanda will be programmed to embody epidemic features while the rest will be imported. According to Ngamije, the robots will be used as the interface between doctors and patients to avoid any possible human contact.

In addition, Daniel Ngamije disclosed that the CRUZR robots had been tested in treating COVID-19 patients, and doctors were trained on how to operate them.

The humanoids will be used in monitoring a patient's vital sign including temperature, heart rate, blood, and oxygen levels, and relay responses to doctors and nurses remotely. "One robot can screen 200 patients for temperature in one minute," Ngamije said.

Daniel Ngamije added that a doctor can check up on a COVID-19 patient more than four times a day, depending on their condition, thus increasing the chances of contracting the virus.

However, when the doctor wants to discuss with the patient in words where the robot is stationed, the machine has a video conference capacity of connecting the doctor to have a live conversation with the patient.

Other features of the humanoids include facial recognition capabilities, proficiency in delivering food, water, and medicine in and out of hospital wards, and can enforce proper mask-wearing at any given time.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Kerala sees spike in COVID-19 cases as 26 more test positive

Barely a week after the Kerala government declared that the COVID-19 curve has been flattened, the state on Thursday saw a sharp spike in new cases with 26 people, including seven foreign returnees and a police personnel, testing positive f...

3-year-old dances away COVID-19 blues in Punjab hospital's isolation ward

Unperturbed by the COVID-19 pandemic that has everyone worried, a three-year-old boy admitted to the isolation ward of the civil hospital in Punjabs Nawanshahr district keeps himself busy by grooving to Punjabi songs. Admitted to the hospit...

6 migrant workers walking from Punjab to Bihar mowed down by bus in Muzaffarnagar

Six migrant workers, who were walking to their homes in Bihar from Punjab, were killed and four seriously injured when a Uttar Pradesh government bus hit them on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway in Muzaffarnagar, officials said Thursday. The in...

'India has its own perspective on Afghanistan'

In the backdrop of US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzads remarks that India should directly talk to Taliban, sources on Thursday said New Delhi has its own perspective on Kabul and its Afghan policy will be guided by its traditional relationsh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020