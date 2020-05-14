Left Menu
Development News Edition

Whistleblower to warn Congress of 'grave risks' of rushing to reopen U.S.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 19:16 IST
Whistleblower to warn Congress of 'grave risks' of rushing to reopen U.S.

A whistleblower who says he was removed from his government post because he raised concerns about coronavirus preparedness will testify before a U.S. House of Representatives panel on Thursday, as President Donald Trump railed against him, saying he should no longer work for the government. Rick Bright, who was removed last month, served as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, which is responsible for developing drugs to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

"Science – not politics or cronyism – must lead the way to combat this deadly virus," Bright will testify before a House Committee on Energy and Commerce subcommittee, according to written remarks made public on Wednesday. Bright added that the United States faces "grave risks" if it eases restrictions too quickly and fails to develop a national coordinated response.

Trump, who has been pushing for the U.S. economy to reopen quickly, dismissed Bright as a "disgruntled employee" on Twitter hours before the hearing was to begin. He said he did not know Bright, who "with his attitude, should no longer be working for our government!"

Bright is to testify two days after leading U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci warned a Senate committee that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus. Trump blocked Fauci from testifying to the Democratic-controlled House. In a whistleblower complaint filed with a government watchdog last week, Bright said that he warned about the virus in January and was met with hostility from leaders of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees BARDA.

Bright, who was reassigned to a new government job last month, said he was ousted from BARDA because he resisted efforts to push hydroxychloroquine and the related chloroquine as cures for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Bright said in the statement last month that the U.S. government has promoted the medicines as a "panacea" even though they "clearly lack scientific merit."

HHS spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley has disputed Bright's account, saying in a statement on Tuesday that he was transferred to a job where he was entrusted to spend around $1 billion to develop diagnostic testing. "We are deeply disappointed that he has not shown up to work on behalf of the American people and lead on this critical endeavor," Oakley said.

The House subcommittee will also hear on Thursday from Mike Bowen, co-owner of Prestige Ameritech, the largest U.S. surgical mask producer. Bowen warned in January that the United States would run out of medical-grade face masks if it did not ramp up production, according to emails included in Bright's whistleblower complaint.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Vivo to add 'Make in India' design in logo

Smartphone maker Vivo on Thursday revamped its logo by adding a crowdsourced Make In India design that will be printed on the box of all the phones it will sell in the country. Vivo had last year committed to investing Rs 7,500 crore toward...

COVID-19: GOQii launches smart band with body temp sensors

Smart wearables company GOQii on Thursday launched a new smart band featuring sensors for measuring body temperature and said it has partnered with German health tech startup Thryve to conduct a clinical study in India to detect COVID-19 in...

Online booking, wearing masks must to board Haryana transport buses plying from Friday

Online booking and wearing masks will be must for passengers boarding the Haryana Roadways buses which are to start plying on select routes in the state from Friday, said Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma. Initially, the buses will ply f...

Euro zone bond yields fall again; focus remains on virus, policy measures

Euro zone bond yields fell further on Thursday as global markets remained wary of a second wave of coronavirus infections, while European analysts focused on the policy response to the pandemic. New outbreaks of the coronavirus in South Kor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020