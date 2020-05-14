Left Menu
France says it will take reciprocal steps if Spain quarantines its visitors

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-05-2020 21:47 IST
France will impose reciprocal quarantine measures on travellers coming from Spain after Spanish authorities' decided to impose a 10-day quarantine on travellers from France, an official at the French presidential palace said on Thursday.

The official said France wanted to avoid such measures but would take reciprocal steps if countries decided to impose quarantine measures on travellers from France. It was not immediately clear when such a measure would take effect.

