Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Pondy, tally rises to 7

Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Pondy, tally rises to 7PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 14-05-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:05 IST
Three people including a nine- year-old girl tested positive for the COVID-19 in Puducherry on Thursday, pushing the tally in the Union Territory to seven. Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar told PTI that one of the infected was a 32-year-old woman, wife of a industrial worker hailing from neighbouring Arumbathapuram village, who contracted the disease after visiting Koyambedu market in Chennai during the lockdown period.
The Director said after her husband was admitted to the hospital recently, the medical team swung into action to test all those who had come into contact with him. Now, the worker's wifeand her 9-year-old daughter had tested positive for the infection and been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college hospital.
Another man, a resident of Nettapakkam villagehad also tested positive and been hospitalised. The present active cases of the infection in Puducherry are six while the total cases have risen to seven as Karaikal region has one active case.PTI COR ROH ROH
- READ MORE ON:
- Puducherry
- COVID
- Union Territory
- Chennai
- Arumbathapuram
- Koyambedu
- Karaikal
- Indira Gandhi
ALSO READ
4-day lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore not to be extended: TN govt
Chennai, Apr 29 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern
Chennai Corporation introduces additional COVID-19 disinfection electrostatic spray machines
TN reports 161 new cases of COVID-19 today including 138 from Chennai
Ambulance driver who brought back Tripura patients from Chennai tests COVID-19 positive