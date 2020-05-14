Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Spurs' Kane to sponsor Leyton Orient's shirt next season

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:06 IST
Soccer-Spurs' Kane to sponsor Leyton Orient's shirt next season

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane will sponsor Leyton Orient's shirt next season with the space on the front to be given to charitable causes, the League Two (fourth tier) club and the English striker confirmed on Thursday. The club said the home shirt will display a thank you message to healthcare workers on the frontline battling the COVID-19 pandemic while the away and third kits will carry logos of a children's hospice and a mental health charity.

"It is with great pleasure to announce that Harry Kane has taken our front of shirt sponsorship for the 2020-21 season," Orient said in a statement https://www.leytonorient.com/2020/05/14/breaking-the-os-announce-groundbreaking-shirt-sponsorship-guess-whos-back. "With approval given from the Premier League, FA and EFL, a first of its kind deal has been agreed which the club are extremely proud of."

Kane, who made his senior debut with Orient in 2011 when he was on loan for half a season, said he was "proud" to support the club and the causes involved. "I was born and brought up only at a couple of miles from the stadium and I'm really happy to have the opportunity to give back to the club that gave me my first professional start," Kane said.

"This also gives me a platform to be able to say a big thank you to the many frontline heroes and charities out there who provide care and support during these challenging times." Kane was recovering from a hamstring injury that required surgery before the Premier League was suspended in March due to the pandemic. The league, which has nine rounds remaining, is looking to restart the season in June.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Head of WTO to step down early

The head of the World Trade Organisation said Thursday he will leave his post a year before his term expires, an unprecedented mid-term resignation at the WTO that he called a personal decision. Roberto Azevedo, a former diplomat from Br...

Driver working in Delhi heath dept tests COVID-19 positive

A driver working in the Heath Department of the Delhi government has tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Thursday. He tested positive two-three days ago, they said.Several other employees were also tested, but no one else was foun...

Part of Gilead's coronavirus drug donation allocated to Japan

Japan has begun treating severely ill COVID-19 patients with Gilead Sciences Incs coronavirus drug remdesivir, days after granting emergency approval to the medication the company is supplying as part of its pledged donation. Japans approva...

Cong accuses BJP of diverting attention of people from 'unprecedented crisis' of migrants

The Congress on Thursday accused the BJP of using diversionary tactics to avoid giving answers on the unprecedented humanitarian crisis of thirsty and hungry migrants going on foot to their native states, after it accused the opposition par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020