UK health official expects rapid rollout of Roche antibody test

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-05-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:14 IST
Britain will begin using an antibody test for COVID-19 in coming days, focusing its use on health workers and carers, England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Thursday.

"I anticipate that it will be rapidly rolled out in the days and weeks to come," he said referring to a test produced by Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG.

"I also anticipate that the focus will be on the National Health Service and on carers in the first instance."

