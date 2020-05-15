Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Spurs' Kane to sponsor Leyton Orient's shirt next season

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 02:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 02:10 IST
Soccer-Spurs' Kane to sponsor Leyton Orient's shirt next season
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Tottenham Hotspur's England striker Harry Kane will sponsor Leyton Orient's shirt next season with the space on the front given to promote charitable causes, the League Two (fourth tier) club said on Thursday.

The home shirt will display a thank you message to healthcare workers on the frontline battling the COVID-19 pandemic while the away and third kits will carry logos of a children's hospice and a mental health charity. "It is with great pleasure to announce that Harry Kane has taken our front of shirt sponsorship for the 2020-21 season," Orient said in a statement https://www.leytonorient.com/2020/05/14/breaking-the-os-announce-groundbreaking-shirt-sponsorship-guess-whos-back.

"With approval given from the Premier League, FA and EFL, a first of its kind deal have been agreed which the club are extremely proud of," it added, with 10% of the proceeds of each shirt sale to be passed to that charity. Kane, who made his senior debut with east London side Orient in 2011 when he was on loan for half a season from Spurs, said he was proud to support the club and the causes involved.

"I was born and brought up only a couple of miles from the stadium and I'm really happy to have the opportunity to give back to the club that gave me my first professional start," Kane said in the statement. "This also gives me a platform to be able to say a big thank you to the many frontline heroes and charities out there who provide care and support during these challenging times."

Kane was recovering from a hamstring injury that required surgery before the Premier League was suspended in March due to the pandemic with nine rounds remaining. The league is looking to restart the campaign in June and the England skipper, who has 27 goals for club and country this season, said he was ready to play whenever the season resumes.

"I was at a good stage before the lockdown. I was pretty much-doing everything except for training with the team," the 26-year-old told Sky Sports. "Since the lockdown's happened, I've continued doing sessions online with the team, a bit of specific work where I do my own stuff for the hamstring... Last week or so we've been able to go in and do one-on-one training.

"It's been nice to get out and start touching a ball again. Whenever the season does continue, whether it's next month, or two months, three months, I should be ready to go from the first game."

TRENDING

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Standard Chartered donates USD11,8 million to provide COVID-19 relief in Africa

Costa Rica lawmakers criticize efforts to delay gay marriage

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Tyler Perry gets ahead of Hollywood with July production; Rihana debuts on Sunday Times Rich List and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Tyler Perry gets ahead of Hollywood with July production restartFilmmaker Tyler Perry on Tuesday became one of the first Hollywood film and television executives to announce the re...

Qatar makes wearing masks outside mandatory with violators fined up to $50,000

Qatars interior ministry announced on Thursday that wearing masks will be mandatory to go outside starting Sunday, and those who do not comply will be fined up to 200,000 riyals 53,000. Violators could also be jailed up to three years, or e...

Colombia bombing kills ELN rebel commander, three others

A commander from Colombias National Liberation Army ELN rebels known for his management of illicit finances has been killed along with three others in a military bombing, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.The bombing in the Montecristo ...

Health News Roundup: CDC issues guidelines on how to reopen schools; German coronavirus reproduction rate remains below critical and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.CDC issues guidelines on how to reopen schools, transit and workplacesThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday issued guidelines to help schools and workplaces dete...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020