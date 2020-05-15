Left Menu
Development News Edition

California governor slashes budget in COVID-19 economic crisis

Reuters | California | Updated: 15-05-2020 03:29 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 03:29 IST
California governor slashes budget in COVID-19 economic crisis

California would slash spending on education and cancel plans to expand healthcare under a revised budget proposed on Thursday by Governor Gavin Newsom as coronavirus-related woes thrash the world's fifth-largest economy. Newsom, a Democrat, cut his proposed budget for the next fiscal year by $19 billion from his original proposal in January, bringing spending below even current fiscal-year levels.

The revised budget would cut funding for public schools and universities, environmental protection and natural resource management, and dramatically scale back programs planned when the state was flush with cash just a few months ago. State employees will be asked to accept pay cuts of 10%, and agencies will be expected to increase efficiency by 5%, Newsom told a news conference in the state capital, Sacramento.

The proposal, which must be approved by the Democratic-controlled state legislature, is meant to help close a $54 billion gap in spending over two fiscal years - the current year as well as the one beginning July 1. "We are at a time that is simply unprecedented," Newsom said.

Newsom started out in January with big ideas, recommending in a proposed $222 billion budget for the next fiscal year that the state set up its own generic drug label, expand public preschools, combat homelessness, and spend more on education from elementary school to college. But the coronavirus has severely weakened California's once-robust economy, wiping out billions in anticipated revenue from taxes on income and sales and leaving the most-populous U.S. state with a predicted 18% unemployment rate for 2020.

A fiscal update prepared by Newsom's Department of Finance last week showed that 4.2 million people had filed unemployment claims since mid-March, when businesses began closing down under public health restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. Along with other expenses incurred fighting the pandemic, California is now expected to face a budget gap of $13.4 billion in the current fiscal year, and $40.9 billion next year, the Department of Finance has said.

That is a dramatic change from the $5.6 billion surplus and $21 billion in reserves the state was expecting before the pandemic shut down its economy. The state is required by law to balance its budget. SEEKING FEDERAL HELP

Gone from Newsom's revised proposal are plans to expand the state's Medi-Cal system to cover immigrants in the country illegally who are older than 65, as well as a plan to improve access to dental care. Spending from the state's main budget on elementary and secondary education would be cut by about $7 billion over the current fiscal year, and funding for colleges and universities would drop by nearly $2 billion.

The budget would be cut even further if the federal government does not provide additional relief to the states as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the economy, Newsom said. Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives this week unveiled a $3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package with funding for states, businesses, food support and families, only to see the measure flatly rejected by Senate Republicans.

Newsom and the governors of several other Western states this week requested $1 trillion in aid from the federal government to help defray some of the costs of fighting the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. He used his budget presentation to implore Congress for help.

"That's the purpose of the federal government - to protect us," Newsom said. "We're doing our best to support people in need but we now need the federal government to help support not only the state of California but other states across this country."

TRENDING

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Standard Chartered donates USD11,8 million to provide COVID-19 relief in Africa

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Graham to probe Russia investigation; won't call Obama

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said Thursday his committee is opening a wide-ranging inquiry into the Russia investigation, but rejected President Donald Trumps call to bring in former President Barack Obama to testify. ...

Vande Bharat Mission: 117 passengers arrive in Hyderabad from Kuala Lumpur

Air India repatriation flight AI 1385 carrying 117 passengers from Kuala Lumpur, landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Thursday night. Another Air India special flight carrying 149 passengers from Dubai landed at Biju...

Pune reports 194 new cases of COVID-19

Pune reported 194 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday while six people died due to the disease in the day, a top state health official said. Six deaths and 194 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Pune district on Thursd...

'Frozen' musical becomes biggest victim of Broadway coronavirus shutdown

The Broadway family musical Frozen is closing permanently, producers announced on Thursday, the first big casualty of the coronavirus shutdown in New Yorks theatre industry.The Disney production, which opened in March 2018 and is based on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020