Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Frozen' musical becomes biggest victim of Broadway coronavirus shutdown

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 04:23 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 04:23 IST
'Frozen' musical becomes biggest victim of Broadway coronavirus shutdown

The Broadway family musical "Frozen" is closing permanently, producers announced on Thursday, the first big casualty of the coronavirus shutdown in New York's theatre industry.

The Disney production, which opened in March 2018 and is based on the blockbuster 2013 movie, will not return, Disney said in a statement. Broadway theatres went dark on March 12 and this week extended the closure to Sept. 6. Live performances, especially big musicals with their large casts and the challenges of social distancing on stage, are expected to be among the last events to return while the coronavirus pandemic continues.

"Frozen," about two sisters who are pulled apart by a mysterious secret, features the Oscar-winning song "Let It Go." Along with "Aladdin" and "The Lion King," the play was one of three Disney musicals based on popular movies running on Broadway. It was the first musical and the biggest Broadway production to fall victim to the coronavirus, which has hit New York City hardest in United States.

Thomas Schumacher, president and producer of Disney Theatrical Productions, said in a statement it was hard to believe a few years ago "that a global pandemic would so alter the world economy that running three Disney shows on Broadway would become untenable." "Frozen" was taking an average of about $1 million a week in ticket sales, according to box-office data.

The actors union Equity said the closure was a wake-up call showing the challenges faced by live theatre during the pandemic. “Today’s news should be an all hands on deck moment for Governor Cuomo, Mayor De Blasio and Congress,” executive director Mary McColl said in a statement.

“Public officials at all levels must think much more boldly about supporting the arts or our entire economy will be slower to recover," she added. Two plays - a new production of "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" and new British comedy "Hangmen" - had opened in preview before the shutdown. Producers later said they will not return once Broadway reopens.

TRENDING

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

China reports 4 new coronavirus cases, up from 3 a day earlier

China reported 4 new coronavirus cases for May 14, up from 3 cases a day earlier, the countrys health commission said. All of the new cases were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday.The number of...

'Wild, wild West': Wisconsin reopens for business

As a handful of patrons sat at the bar nursing beers and watching a rerun of a Milwaukee Bucks basketball game on a cloudy Thursday afternoon, Junior Useling prepared for what he hoped would be another busy night at the Patio Bar Grill.It ...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesUK manufacturers warn of slow recovery from coronavirus httpson.ft.com2WUiS72 BT in talks to se...

Mexico reports record one-day coronavirus surge with 2,409 new cases

Mexicos health ministry on Thursday confirmed 257 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,409 new infections, the biggest one-day rise in cases since the pandemic began.The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 42,595 and 4,477 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020