Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil coronavirus cases hit daily record as Bolsonaro pressures CEOs

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 05:43 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 05:43 IST
Brazil coronavirus cases hit daily record as Bolsonaro pressures CEOs

Brazil registered a daily record 13,944 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, as President Jair Bolsonaro urged business leaders to push for lifting lockdown orders in financial center Sao Paulo to help the economy. Brazil is the hardest hit country in Latin America with a tally of 202,918 confirmed cases of the virus and 13,933 deaths, since the outbreak began, according to health ministry data.

Bolsonaro has railed against the economic damage caused by state and local government social distancing measures, taking his campaign to reopen the economy to Brazil's business community on Thursday. In a videoconference, he told a gathering of business leaders to "play tough" with Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, who has issued social distancing orders and said he will not comply with Bolsonaro's latest decree to reopen gyms and beauty salons.

"One man is deciding the future of Sao Paulo," Bolsonaro said, referring to Doria. "He is deciding the future of Brazil's economy. With all due respect, you have to call the governor and play tough - play tough - because it's a serious issue, it is war. Brazil is at stake." Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous state and home to a third of its economic output, has seen hospitals pushed to the limit as it records the worst outbreak in the country.

Doria has urged residents to stay indoors and ordered all non-essential services closed through May 31. But Bolsonaro has sought to weaken those orders by declaring more services as "essential" and free to open, including gyms and hair salons. Doria is one of at least 10 governors who said they would not comply with Bolsonaro's decree.

Brazil's government slashed its economic growth forecast this week, forecasting a 4.7% contraction in 2020, the worst annual drop since at least 1900. Bolsonaro said it is still possible to reverse course and avoid what he called economic chaos in months to come.

"Will people die? Unfortunately people will die. Unfortunately, no matter what, with a lockdown or not, we will continue to lose lives," Bolsonaro said. "Now the number of lives that will be lost from the economic chaos, because of the lockdowns, will be much much greater."

TRENDING

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

China reports 4 new coronavirus cases, up from 3 a day earlier

China reported 4 new coronavirus cases for May 14, up from 3 cases a day earlier, the countrys health commission said. All of the new cases were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday.The number of...

'Wild, wild West': Wisconsin reopens for business

As a handful of patrons sat at the bar nursing beers and watching a rerun of a Milwaukee Bucks basketball game on a cloudy Thursday afternoon, Junior Useling prepared for what he hoped would be another busy night at the Patio Bar Grill.It ...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesUK manufacturers warn of slow recovery from coronavirus httpson.ft.com2WUiS72 BT in talks to se...

Mexico reports record one-day coronavirus surge with 2,409 new cases

Mexicos health ministry on Thursday confirmed 257 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,409 new infections, the biggest one-day rise in cases since the pandemic began.The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 42,595 and 4,477 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020