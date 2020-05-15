Philippines' coronavirus infections top 12,000, deaths pass 800 mark

Philippines' coronavirus infections top 12,000, deaths pass 800 markReuters | Manila | Updated: 15-05-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 13:37 IST
The number of novel coronavirus cases in the Philippines has passed the 12,000 marks, and more than 800 people have now died, the health ministry said on Friday.
In a bulletin, the ministry reported 16 more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 806. It recorded 215 additional infections, increasing the total tally to 12,091. But 123 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 2,460.
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippines