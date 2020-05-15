Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulgaria to reopen shopping malls from Monday as virus curbs eased

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 15-05-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 15:17 IST
Bulgaria to reopen shopping malls from Monday as virus curbs eased
Representative Image Image Credit: maxpixel

Bulgaria will allow shopping malls to reopen on Monday as part of its push to ease restrictions imposed two months ago to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Friday. The government introduced a state of emergency on March 14 that imposed travel bans, closed schools, restaurants, and shopping malls, and prompted many businesses to limit or halt operations due to restrictions and reduced demand.

It started easing the partial lockdown in late April but continued to enforce strict social measures on many of its citizens and businesses, helping prevent widespread community spread of the virus. Bulgaria, a country with a population of less than 7 million, still requires social distancing in public places and keeps its borders closed.

After meeting with Bulgaria's retail association, Borissov agreed that all shops in commercial centers across the country will be allowed to resume operations from Monday. The decision comes a day after Bulgaria's biggest business organization, the Bulgarian Industrial Association (BIA)employers, expressed concerns that no date has been set for reopening of the shopping malls.

Nearly 300,000 people work in the retail sector, according to BIA, which said that many of them could go bankrupt if the malls remain closed. As of Friday, Bulgaria has 2,138 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 102 deaths.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Changes made on set, Michael Grays’ possible portrayal as a villain

Peaky Blinders, one of the most popular shows on Netflix has not yet confirmed its release date of Season 6. But fans are hoping that it would be present on the screens by the end of 2020. Read further to get the latest updates on the immin...

Euro zone bonds yields slip; Lagarde to join Eurogroup meeting

Core euro zone bond yields edged lower on Friday, largely disconnected from swings in global risk appetite, before a key meeting between euro area finance ministers. The Eurogroup will meet on Friday afternoon via teleconference to discuss ...

Stranded UP labourers in Andhra Pradesh accuse District Administration of not sending them back to their homes

Forty-two labourers working in Dalmia Cements near Jammala Madugu in Kadapa district are waiting for a helping hand to send them back to Uttar Pradesh, their native state. They allege that despite Uttar Pradesh governments permission, the A...

French lockdown led to less drug trafficking and spike in prices

The lockdown imposed in France to combat the coronavirus led to a sharp drop in drug trafficking and a huge spike in prices, officials said on Friday.Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told a news conference that there had been a drop of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020