Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S food aid program launches with companies scrambling to deliver

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 15:30 IST
U.S food aid program launches with companies scrambling to deliver

Texas-based CRE8AD8 LLC bid for a federal government contract to quickly rescue food from struggling farmers and deliver it to U.S. food banks as fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has put millions of Americans out of work and driven many to seek help putting food on the table.

But after the U.S. Agriculture Department awarded CRE8AD8 one of the most lucrative slices of its new $1.2 billion aid package, the company turned to its Facebook followers to find farmers and food banks and to hire people for every role needed to fulfill the $39.13 million contract by June 30. That's because CRE8AD8 - pronounced "Create A Date" - is an event and wedding planner. It is hardly alone in its lack of experience among the more than 200 companies that won contracts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide boxes of produce, meat and dairy for hungry Americans through its Farmers to Families Food Box program.

"We are in the initial phase of our planning around logistics," Gregorio Palomino, chief executive of CRE8AD8, said in an email on Thursday. The next steps included "hiring our workforce, defining the roles and tasks needed to hit our targets and our goals." The company is looking to hire up to 125 people, including chefs, safety and regulatory specialists, project coordinators and fulfillment staff, he said.

Failure to deliver food in a timely manner could result in more Americans going hungry even though there is a surplus of many farm-fresh goods in the United States. With restaurants shuttered, hotels idled and cruise ships docked, farmers were left without distributors to buy their goods, forcing them to plow under lettuce, dump milk and leave onions rotting in fields. In its rush to connect food with families, the USDA, which is working with food banks nationwide, included companies with little experience distributing food, few connections to farmers and little preexisting infrastructure. At the same time, distribution companies like U.S. Foods and Sysco Corporation were denied awards all together, despite mentions by Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue during the April 17 announcement of the program.

"Companies who were awarded bids without their own warehouse, staff and distribution ability are now soliciting companies that have those facilities and were denied bids for no apparent reason," Tom Stenzel, president and CEO of the United Fresh Produce Association, said in a letter to the USDA on Monday. Some established food distributors, farmers themselves and food banks are now questioning if the contracts can be fulfilled in a timely manner.

The USDA defended its selection process. A department spokesperson said 550 proposals were evaluated on technical information, price, past performance of the offerer and capability to perform. "Participating food banks and other non-profits will start seeing deliveries by Friday, May 15," the spokesperson said. CRE8AD8's Palomino said in the email that his company would produce three kinds of food boxes: produce, dairy and precooked frozen protein, to begin delivering by early June.

"This is the largest contract we have won to date," he said. Some traditional distributors did receive contracts, including Borden Dairy, Gordon Food Service and Tyson Foods . But many in the industry wonder why more companies with existing infrastructure were not tapped to launch the program.

"I had already been in talks with potato companies, strawberry companies. I did not bid anything without contracting it," said Brent Erenwert, CEO of Houston-based Brothers Produce, which was left out of the process. "People expecting food on Friday aren't going to get it because of this." Some companies also lack proper licensing required by the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act, which ensures distributors meet contractual obligations and protects farmers from nonpayment.

"As a grower, I have no protection," said Shay Myers, CEO of Owyhee Produce in Parma, Idaho, which has lost 40-60% of its onion sales due to coronavirus-related shutdowns. "I would not sell to them." Other bids will stretch company capacity. Borden Dairy received nearly $147 million. CEO Tony Sarsam said that is around 44 million gallons of milk, 11% of the company’s annual volume, to be delivered in just six weeks.

As many companies scramble, the burden to salvage the program has shifted to already-strained food banks across the country. Brian Greene, chief executive of the Houston Food Bank, said he wonders why the agency did not utilize existing channels to bring idle food to hungry Americans. "Some of the vendors seem to not understand what the rules were," said Greene. "They did a lowball bid, but they didn't actually bid the requirements." (Editing by Caroline Stauffer and Leslie Adler)

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. extends temporary general license for Huawei

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday announced that it was extending the Temporary General License that allows certain transactions with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd for another 90 days.The license allows certain transactions despite Hua...

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Changes made on set, Michael Grays’ possible portrayal as a villain

Peaky Blinders, one of the most popular shows on Netflix has not yet confirmed its release date of Season 6. But fans are hoping that it would be present on the screens by the end of 2020. Read further to get the latest updates on the immin...

Euro zone bonds yields slip; Lagarde to join Eurogroup meeting

Core euro zone bond yields edged lower on Friday, largely disconnected from swings in global risk appetite, before a key meeting between euro area finance ministers. The Eurogroup will meet on Friday afternoon via teleconference to discuss ...

Stranded UP labourers in Andhra Pradesh accuse District Administration of not sending them back to their homes

Forty-two labourers working in Dalmia Cements near Jammala Madugu in Kadapa district are waiting for a helping hand to send them back to Uttar Pradesh, their native state. They allege that despite Uttar Pradesh governments permission, the A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020