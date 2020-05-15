Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-No return for Lorenzo in 2020 as MotoGP cancels wild cards

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-05-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 15:56 IST
Motorcycling-No return for Lorenzo in 2020 as MotoGP cancels wild cards

Former MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo will not have a chance to race this season after series organisers ruled out wild card entries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The season has yet to start for motorcycling's top category but there are hopes of opening with two races on successive weekends in July without spectators at the Jerez circuit in southern Spain.

Organisers expect around 1,600 people at such races, with manufacturer teams limited to 40 while independent MotoGP outfits must manage with 25. Those in Moto2, one rung down, would be allowed 20 and Moto3 a maximum of 15. "The likelihood of any events in 2020 needing to be held behind closed doors means that it is necessary to keep participant numbers to the absolute minimum," MotoGP said in a statement on Friday.

"It is also important to allow optimum utilisation of pit box space by the contracted teams. The Commission have therefore decided that wild card entries, in all classes, will be suspended for the 2020 season." Yamaha had planned for retired triple MotoGP champion Lorenzo to race as a wild card at his home Catalan Grand Prix in June, but that race is one of several to have been postponed.

Lorenzo, 33, signed as a Yamaha factory test rider in January. Wild cards are used to give race experience to young prospects as well as for established test riders in their home races.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck 57 km west-northwest of Tonopah in Nevada on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The quake was at a depth of 7.6 km, it added. ...

Nepal reports 9 new cases; total infections goes upto 258: Health Ministry

Nepal on Friday reported nine fresh cases of COVID-19, mostly from a district adjacent to the Indo-Nepal border, taking the total number of infections to 258, the health ministry said. Nepal, which currently is under a nationwide lockdown t...

94-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Maharashtra

A 94-year-old woman was discharged from the Miraj Hospital in Sangli on Thursday after she completely recovered from COVID-19. The nonagenarian is a resident of Kameri village. Doctors and nurses at the hospital applauded the woman while sh...

U.S. extends temporary general license for Huawei

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday announced that it was extending the Temporary General License that allows certain transactions with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd for another 90 days.The license allows certain transactions despite Hua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020