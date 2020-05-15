Left Menu
Development News Edition

154 crew members of ships to be quarantined in Goa: Sawant

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-05-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:02 IST
154 crew members of ships to be quarantined in Goa: Sawant

Over 150 people from Goa, who returned to the state on Friday after working on different ships as crew members, will be quarantined here, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. This is the second batch of Goans, who have arrived in the state after working on different ships. Around 100 crew members of a cruise ship had returned to the state last month.

"Today, 154 Goan seafarers have been brought to Goa by road directly after signing off at Mumbai Port. Our Govt is working continuously in coordination with central depts to ensure that Goans stranded in different parts of the country & world reach home safely," Sawant said in a tweet. The state government has set up paid quarantine facilities for these crew members.

They are being tested for COVID-19 infection before being quarantined for 14 days. After being free of COVID-19 for more than a month, Goa has recorded eight fresh cases, one of them a member of a ship's crew. He had undergone 14 days quarantine at Mumbai, but was tested positive after his arrival in Goa on Thursday.

PTI RPS NP NP.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck 57 km west-northwest of Tonopah in Nevada on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The quake was at a depth of 7.6 km, it added. ...

Nepal reports 9 new cases; total infections goes upto 258: Health Ministry

Nepal on Friday reported nine fresh cases of COVID-19, mostly from a district adjacent to the Indo-Nepal border, taking the total number of infections to 258, the health ministry said. Nepal, which currently is under a nationwide lockdown t...

94-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Maharashtra

A 94-year-old woman was discharged from the Miraj Hospital in Sangli on Thursday after she completely recovered from COVID-19. The nonagenarian is a resident of Kameri village. Doctors and nurses at the hospital applauded the woman while sh...

U.S. extends temporary general license for Huawei

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday announced that it was extending the Temporary General License that allows certain transactions with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd for another 90 days.The license allows certain transactions despite Hua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020