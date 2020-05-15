94-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Maharashtra

A 94-year-old woman was discharged from the Miraj Hospital in Sangli on Thursday after she completely recovered from COVID-19. The nonagenarian is a resident of Kameri village. Doctors and nurses at the hospital applauded the woman while she was being discharged from the hospital.

"We got to know about this patient while conducting contact tracing of a COVID-19 positive patient. Her swabs tested positive for COVID-19. We treated her at the hospital and also took good care of her and today she is completely cured," said Dr Sanjay Sankhu, Nodal Officer. "A staff member took care of her as their own grandmother. According to me she is the first nonagenarian woman in Maharashtra to recover from COVID-19," he added.

The woman has been shifted into institutional quarantine from the isolation ward for 14 days. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state due to COVID-19.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 27,524 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state including 6,059 patients who have recovered and 1,019 people who have died from the infection. (ANI)