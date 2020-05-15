Bulgaria plans to cut taxes for restaurant and catering services

Bulgaria plans to cut taxes for restaurant and catering servicesReuters | Sofia | Updated: 15-05-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 17:00 IST
Bulgaria's ruling centre-right GERB party on Friday proposed cutting the value-added tax (VAT) rate for restaurant and catering food services to 9% from 20% to help an industry hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.
A draft law, published on the parliament website, showed the proposed cut should take effect from July and run through 2021 as a temporary measure to help the sector's recovery and estimated the loss for state finances at 255 million levs ($141 million).
($1 = 1.8087 leva)
