Left Menu
Development News Edition

I'll give up pandemic decree power this month, Hungary's Orban says

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 18:42 IST
I'll give up pandemic decree power this month, Hungary's Orban says

Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, said on Friday he expected to renounce a set of much-criticised emergency powers to fight the coronavirus this month.

Parliament granted Orban the right in March to rule by decree indefinitely to fight the pandemic. The law has triggered criticism from opposition parties, rights groups and Europe's main rights forum, the Council of Europe. "We expect the government will be able to return the special powers to tackle the coronavirus pandemic to parliament at the end of May," an announcement on Orban's Facebook page read.

After meeting his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Orban said this would "give a chance to everyone to apologise to Hungary for the unjust accusations". "There was no basis for the criticisms," he added, "and once they apologise, we also expect their admiration for the success of Hungary's defence (against the virus)," he said.

So far, Hungary has confimed 3,417 coronavirus infections and 442 deaths. Orban and his ruling Fidesz party have been repeatedly accused in the past by rights watchdogs and members of the opposition of abuses of power and of putting pressure on media to give more loyal coverage, accusations that they deny.

Serbia this month ended its own state of emergency designed to curb the coronavirus, which had meant the closure of borders and airports, a curfew and restrictions on movement: at weekends and holidays for most, and all week long for the elderly. Opposition groups and rights watchdogs in Serbia have also accused Vucic and the ruling coalition led by his Progressive Party, which faces an election on June 21, of a heavy-handed approach to the pandemic.

So far, Serbia, a candidate for EU membership, has confirmed 10,374 infections and 224 deaths among its 7 million people. Vucic, a nationalist firebrand during the Balkan wars of the 1990s who later adopted a pro-European agenda, dismissed international criticism of Orban's emergency powers.

"And so I'll 'have to appear' before some liberal-left or anarcho-leftist circles ... and some newspapers to criticise our Hungarian friends," Vucic said. "That won't happen." Last week, in its annual report, the Freedom House rights watchdog accused Serbia and Hungary of leaving "the group of democracies entirely". (Additional reporting by Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

InsuranceDekho eyes Rs 1,200 cr new premium in FY21, to hire 1 lakh agents

InsuranceDekho on Friday said it is targeting Rs 1,200 crore new premium in current financial year, and will hire 1 lakh agents as part of its expansion plan. The company, which has over 12,000 partners in over 350 cities, foresees an accel...

Almighty cleanup: St. Peter's in Rome gets coronavirus scrub-down

Next time you fret about sanitising your desk or kitchen counter because of the coronavirus, spare a thought for the workers whose task on Friday was to wipe down St. Peters Basilica. About a dozen, covered head-to-toe in protective gear, s...

COVID-19: Half of Brits repatriated globally are from India

India has had the largest chunk of repatriations of Britons stranded overseas in the coronavirus lockdown, with nearly half of those brought home on 64 special flights coming from Indian cities. The UK government said that more than 16,500 ...

3rd tranche of eco relief package to focus on agri sector: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the third tranche of economic package will deal with giving relief to agriculture and allied industries. Speaking to media, she said the package would focus on infrastructure and building c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020