Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulgaria plans to cut taxes for restaurants and catering services

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 18:46 IST
Bulgaria plans to cut taxes for restaurants and catering services

Bulgaria's centre-right ruling coalition on Friday proposed cutting value added tax (VAT) on food provided by restaurants and catering services to 9% from 20% from July to help an industry hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

The cut would run through 2021 as a temporary measure to help the sector recover, a draft law before parliament showed, with estimated losses to state finances of 255 million levs ($141 million). The cut would not affect alcoholic drinks in restaurants and provided by caterers, which will still attract a 20% VAT rate.

The plan was floated by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov earlier this week despite the opposition of his finance minister and was also criticised by economists who say it would open the door for many more industries to seek tax cuts. Borissov has said the decision is political and the state should help restaurants and caterers by bringing their VAT rate into line with hotels. Restaurants, cafes and bars were ordered to close in March to combat the virus.

Bulgaria, which has 2,138 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 102 deaths, has started to ease some restrictions and hopes to attract tourists to its Black Sea resorts after July. The country expects its economy to shrink by 3% this year and run a fiscal deficit of 3% of economic output.

VAT, set at 20% for all goods and services except hotels, is the main revenue source for a country that keeps income and corporate taxes at 10% - among the lowest in the European Union. The coalition would also seek to cut VAT for book sales to 9% from July until the end of next year.

Opposition parties have already made their own proposals for VAT cuts that include a 9% rate for toddlers' foods, medicines and pampers, as well as for gyms and sports halls. All need parliamentary approval.

($1 = 1.8087 levs)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

InsuranceDekho eyes Rs 1,200 cr new premium in FY21, to hire 1 lakh agents

InsuranceDekho on Friday said it is targeting Rs 1,200 crore new premium in current financial year, and will hire 1 lakh agents as part of its expansion plan. The company, which has over 12,000 partners in over 350 cities, foresees an accel...

Almighty cleanup: St. Peter's in Rome gets coronavirus scrub-down

Next time you fret about sanitising your desk or kitchen counter because of the coronavirus, spare a thought for the workers whose task on Friday was to wipe down St. Peters Basilica. About a dozen, covered head-to-toe in protective gear, s...

COVID-19: Half of Brits repatriated globally are from India

India has had the largest chunk of repatriations of Britons stranded overseas in the coronavirus lockdown, with nearly half of those brought home on 64 special flights coming from Indian cities. The UK government said that more than 16,500 ...

3rd tranche of eco relief package to focus on agri sector: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the third tranche of economic package will deal with giving relief to agriculture and allied industries. Speaking to media, she said the package would focus on infrastructure and building c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020