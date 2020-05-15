Cancer patient from Noida dies after testing COVID-19 positive; 4th death in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Cancer patient from Noida dies after testing COVID-19 positive; 4th death in Gautam Buddh NagarPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:13 IST
A 71-year-old cancer patient from Noida who was admitted to a Delhi hospital and later tested positive for coronavirus has died, becoming the fourth fatality linked to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Friday. The man, a resident of Sector 150 in Noida, died due to "multiple organ failure" at the government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital on Thursday night in the national capital, the officials said
Earlier three more men, two of them aged 60 and one 62, have died in Gautam Buddh Nagar with their deaths linked to COVID-19, according to the officials
Four more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the number of cases to 242 on Friday, District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.
