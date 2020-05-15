Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgium tells Lufthansa state aid possible if conditions met

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:17 IST
Belgium tells Lufthansa state aid possible if conditions met

The Belgian government said on Friday it was committed to reaching a deal with Lufthansa to save its Belgian subsidiary Brussels Airlines if the future of the national carrier was guaranteed. Belgian prime minister Sophie Wilmes and key ministers said in a joint statement with Lufthansa that the government needed guarantees of a realistic and future-oriented business plan that saw the Belgian carrier as a profitable operation with favourable job prospects.

"Today's meeting provided both parties with the opportunity to clarify their respective positions and to accelerate a convergence of these positions," the statement said after Wilmes and her ministers met a Lufthansa team led by CEO Carsten Spohr. Belgium is requesting that the number of forced layoffs at Brussels Airlines should be as limited as possible. The carrier announced on Tuesday plans to cut its fleet by 30% and its staff by a quarter to guarantee its survival during and after the pandemic..

At stake is also the future of the national airport, Brussels Airport, where Brussels Airlines represents 40% of air traffic. Both Lufthansa and the Belgian government said they recognised the importance of the airport as an economic hub and the need for a growth plan focused on destinations in Africa and North America.

Airlines across Europe have been stranded since March due to the pandemic. Brussels Airlines, which has 4,200 staff, said it needed to cut costs to a competitive level and was also asking for support from both Lufthansa and the Belgian government.

Friday's statement said progress had been made despite "difficult" conversations in recent weeks and negotiations would continue in the coming days to agree on the form and conditions of a possible Belgian state investment. "Both parties are firmly committed to reaching a fruitful agreement," the joint statement said.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Moscow rolls out mass coronavirus antibody testing programme

Moscow began testing thousands of randomly-chosen residents for coronavirus antibodies on Friday under a mass screening programme authorities hope will help them determine when it is safe to lift the citys lockdown restrictions. The Russian...

InsuranceDekho eyes Rs 1,200 cr new premium in FY21, to hire 1 lakh agents

InsuranceDekho on Friday said it is targeting Rs 1,200 crore new premium in current financial year, and will hire 1 lakh agents as part of its expansion plan. The company, which has over 12,000 partners in over 350 cities, foresees an accel...

Almighty cleanup: St. Peter's in Rome gets coronavirus scrub-down

Next time you fret about sanitising your desk or kitchen counter because of the coronavirus, spare a thought for the workers whose task on Friday was to wipe down St. Peters Basilica. About a dozen, covered head-to-toe in protective gear, s...

COVID-19: Half of Brits repatriated globally are from India

India has had the largest chunk of repatriations of Britons stranded overseas in the coronavirus lockdown, with nearly half of those brought home on 64 special flights coming from Indian cities. The UK government said that more than 16,500 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020