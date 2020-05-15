Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Jitendra Singh receives COVID related feedback from Resident Commissioners

Dr Jitendra Singh briefed the representatives of different States/UTs about the various arrangements made in the last two to three days for the movement of the people living in different parts of the country to reach their respective native places.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 20:34 IST
Dr Jitendra Singh receives COVID related feedback from Resident Commissioners
Dr Jitendra Singh said, his office was in regular touch with all the State and UT Governments and the Resident Commissioners have been asked to follow up with his office and the Centre, issues related to their respective States and UTs. Image Credit: Twitter(@DARPG_GoI)

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today received COVID related feedback from the Delhi based Resident Commissioners of the eight States of Northeast and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

In a one-hour long Video Conference interaction, the Resident Commissioners who furnished their inputs included Jitendra Narain from Arunachal Pradesh, KC Samaria from Assam, PK Singh from Manipur, Ajay Choudhary from Mizoram, Jyoti Kalash from Nagaland, Ashwani Kumar Chand from Sikkim, ChetanyaMurthi from Tripura and Neeraj Kumar from J&K.

Dr Jitendra Singh briefed the representatives of different States/UTs about the various arrangements made in the last two to three days for the movement of the people living in different parts of the country to reach their respective native places. He said, the process of Shramik Special trains is continuing and appreciated the role of Resident Commissioners, many of whom were designated Nodal Officers, for coordinating the same.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, his office was in regular touch with all the State and UT Governments and the Resident Commissioners have been asked to follow up with his office and the Centre, issues related to their respective States and UTs. He also observed that while Northeast had received all-round appreciation for effective management against Corona spread, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh had decisively fared better than many other States and UTs in the country.

One after the other, each of the Resident Commissioners conveyed to the Minister that there was no shortage of essential supplies or medical equipment in their respective States or UTs and thanked the Minister's office for continuous follow up of each of their issues. They also spelt out how they were effectively trying to streamline the movement of migrant labourers and students so as to ensure that crowding was avoided and, at the same time, the requests received were also duly responded.

The Resident Commissioners also gave positive feedback from among all sections of people about the 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They said this had been universally welcomed in each of the States and Union Territories.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

AIFF President Praful Patel interacts with national teams

All India Football Federation AIFF President Praful Patel on Friday suggested the Under-17 women World Cup squad members to inspire each other and also asked the national teams to stay patient as the players wait for action to begin. Patel ...

UK COVID-19 reproduction rate rises to 0.7-1.0

The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom is now somewhere between 0.7 and 1.0, government scientific advisers said on Friday.Last week Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the rate was 0.5 to 0.9. The government has said ...

Haryana records 854 total COVID-19 positive cases

Haryana Health Department on Friday confirmed that the state has so far recorded a total of 854 coronavirus positive cases. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Haryana stands at 854, including 377 active cases, 464 recovereddisch...

Gujarat's COVID-19 count reaches 9,932

As many as 340 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 9,932, according to the state Health Department. Out of 9,932 total cases, 4,035 have been cureddischarged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020