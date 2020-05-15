Dr Jitendra Singh receives COVID related feedback from Resident Commissioners

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today received COVID related feedback from the Delhi based Resident Commissioners of the eight States of Northeast and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

In a one-hour long Video Conference interaction, the Resident Commissioners who furnished their inputs included Jitendra Narain from Arunachal Pradesh, KC Samaria from Assam, PK Singh from Manipur, Ajay Choudhary from Mizoram, Jyoti Kalash from Nagaland, Ashwani Kumar Chand from Sikkim, ChetanyaMurthi from Tripura and Neeraj Kumar from J&K.

Dr Jitendra Singh briefed the representatives of different States/UTs about the various arrangements made in the last two to three days for the movement of the people living in different parts of the country to reach their respective native places. He said, the process of Shramik Special trains is continuing and appreciated the role of Resident Commissioners, many of whom were designated Nodal Officers, for coordinating the same.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, his office was in regular touch with all the State and UT Governments and the Resident Commissioners have been asked to follow up with his office and the Centre, issues related to their respective States and UTs. He also observed that while Northeast had received all-round appreciation for effective management against Corona spread, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh had decisively fared better than many other States and UTs in the country.

One after the other, each of the Resident Commissioners conveyed to the Minister that there was no shortage of essential supplies or medical equipment in their respective States or UTs and thanked the Minister's office for continuous follow up of each of their issues. They also spelt out how they were effectively trying to streamline the movement of migrant labourers and students so as to ensure that crowding was avoided and, at the same time, the requests received were also duly responded.

The Resident Commissioners also gave positive feedback from among all sections of people about the 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They said this had been universally welcomed in each of the States and Union Territories.

(With Inputs from PIB)