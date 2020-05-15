Brazil's health minister resigns after just weeks on the job

Brazil's health minister resigns after just weeks on the jobReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 20:41 IST
Brazil's health minister Nelson Teich handed in his resignation on Friday, his office said, after less than a month on the job as the country becomes a world hotspot for coronavirus.
Teich, who disagreed with right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, will hold a press conference later Friday. Brazil has now surpassed Germany and France and had more than 200,000 confirmed cases of the virus as of Thursday.
