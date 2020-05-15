U.S. House clears way for passage of $3 trillion coronavirus-relief bill

U.S. House clears way for passage of $3 trillion coronavirus-relief billReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:11 IST
The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a measure on Friday that would allow debate and a vote on a new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill and a proposal to allow voting by proxy in the House.
The procedural move for the two bills, by a vote of 207-199, cleared the way for a vote later on Friday on the measures. The coronavirus relief bill faces opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate and at the White House.
