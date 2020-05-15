Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aid workers race to stop coronavirus spreading in world's largest refugee camp

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:22 IST
Aid workers race to stop coronavirus spreading in world's largest refugee camp

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, May 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Aid workers in Bangladesh raced to stop the coronavirus spreading through the world's largest refugee settlement on Friday, installing isolation treatment centres and hand washing stations, after the first cases were confirmed.

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said the 850,000 Rohingya who occupy the densely populated camps in Bangladesh were among the world's most vulnerable to the highly contagious virus, which has spread rapidly around the globe. Aid workers have warned of a potential humanitarian disaster if there is a significant outbreak in the camps in Bangladesh, which has reported about 300 deaths from the virus.

"Teams have been activated to investigate... initiate isolation and treatment of patients as well as tracing contacts," said Andrej Mahecic spokesman for the UNHCR, after three Rohingya refugees tested positive. "These populations are considered to be among the most at risk globally in this pandemic."

About 4,000 refugees have been asked not to leave their block to slow down the spread of the virus, said Mahbub Alam Talukder, Bangladesh's commissioner for refugees. "We managed to delay the entry of the virus in the camps for a long time and that's because we have been working to prevent its spread since March. We have prepared for this," he said.

About 250 isolation beds were being set up in the crowded camps, the United Nations said. Aid agencies are also installing contactless washing stations to reduce the spread of the virus. "With 40,000 people crammed per square kilometre, maintaining social distance is impossible," said Dipankar Datta, Bangladesh country director for the charity Oxfam, adding that shared toilet facilities made things even more challenging.

Forecasts of a cyclone in the coming days could bring "further suffering" to the refugees, he warned. Rezwan Khan, a 22-year-old Rohingya refugee, said people in the camps were scared. "I have seen fewer people come out," he said.

More than 730,000 Rohingya arrived from Myanmar in late 2017 after fleeing a military crackdown. Myanmar is facing charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice in the Hague over the violence. The army denies genocide, saying it was fighting a legitimate battle against Rohingya militants who attacked first.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-World No. 1 McIlroy slams Trump for coronavirus response

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus outbreak, and said it was unlikely the pair would meet for another round of golf. Were in the midst of something thats pretty s...

White tigers charm visitors as Sofia Zoo reopens after coronavirus shutdown

Two white tigers have made their first public appearance at the Sofia Zoo, which has reopened after being closed for two months because of the coronavirus.Blue-eyed Chiafa and his sister Narcis, who are a genetic variation of the better-kno...

Soccer-City of Dortmund prepares for Bundesliga to resume

Fans preparing to follow the action in the first top-flight professional soccer league to resume after the COVID-19 lockdown should be prepared to keep their distance or risk seeing future matches cancelled, the mayor of Dortmund said. The ...

Miners boost London stocks after solid China data

London stocks closed higher on Friday, as a jump in Chinas factory output for the first time in 2020 powered resource companies, but the benchmark indices ended the week lower as fears of the economic fall-out of the coronavirus weighed. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020