Left Menu
Development News Edition

Namibian president cuts ministers' perks in coronavirus fight

Reuters | Windhoek | Updated: 16-05-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 00:38 IST
Namibian president cuts ministers' perks in coronavirus fight
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Namibian President Hage Geingob announced cost-cutting measures on Friday to save up to 200 million Namibian dollars ($10.80 million) as the country battles with the impact of the novel coronavirus. So far, the virus has infected 16 people with 14 recoveries and zero deaths. It has also hit the Namibian economy hard after a five-week lockdown paralyzed the country's productive sectors.

The president's measures include halting the purchase of all new vehicles for ministers until 2025, scrapping the posts of special advisors to the country's 14 regional governors, and trimming the size of the cabinet to 19 from 26, Presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari said on Friday. The president also put a cap on monthly fuel consumption for top politicians, Hengari said.

Namibian ministers and their deputies each qualify for a top of the range luxury car, such as Mercedes-Benz or BMW, and an off-road vehicle. The measures are meant to help save 200 million Namibian dollars over the next five years.

Geingob has been on a charm offensive since the beginning of his second term of office on March 21 after a poor showing during the country's highly-contested November 2019 presidential and parliamentary elections. He has taken measures that are radical compared with his actions during his previous four-year tenure and he has sought to retain support during the coronavirus outbreak.

He appointed one of Africa's youngest cabinet members yet, Emma Theofelus, 23, as Namibia's information, communication, and technology deputy minister, a week after the coronavirus hit the country. The president also broke ranks with party tradition and appointed the leader of an opposition party as the new deputy minister of health. ($1 = 18.5120 Namibian dollars)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Biden campaign eyes expanded 'battleground' map in race against Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens campaign is betting that as many as 16 states could be up for grabs in Novembers election, with President Donald Trumps coronavirus response making places like Arizona more competitive. There wil...

In patchwork restart, parts of New York and other U.S. states reopen

Less populated areas of New York, Virginia and Maryland took their first steps towards lifting lockdowns on Friday, part of a patchwork approach to the coronavirus pandemic that has been shaped by political divisions across the United State...

Iran may use military against locusts threatening crops

Iran may use its military for a second year to help fight locusts that have invaded the south of the country, and Agricultural Ministry official was quoted as saying on Friday, as the swarms threaten to destroy crops worth more than 7 billi...

Delhi HC extends matters in which interim order was issued till June 15

The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered that all matters pending before it and in all district courts in the national capital, in which interim orders are issued, will be automatically extended till June 15 until further order. The high cour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020