Brazil health minister quits, deepening Brazil coronavirus crisis

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2020 03:04 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 03:04 IST
Brazil lost its second health minister in a month on Friday after President Jair Bolsonaro demanded an endorsement of risky anti-malarial drugs to fight the coronavirus outbreak, adding to turmoil in one of the pandemic's worst global hotspots. Brazilians in major cities banged pots from windows and health experts reacted with outrage at the resignation of Nelson Teich, coming soon after Brazil passed Germany and France in confirmed cases, with deaths accelerating past 800 per day.

Bolsonaro had demanded on Thursday that Teich issue federal guidelines for the early use of hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus patients, even though its effectiveness is unproven and there are concerns that it could cause heart problems. "I was elected to make decisions. And the decision about chloroquine goes through me," Bolsonaro told business leaders in a video conference on Thursday, adding that his call to end state orders on social distancing should be the last word.

"Just like a commander in battle: he has to decide. Are people going to die? Unfortunately, people are going to die." Teich gave no reason for quitting in brief comments to journalists on Friday. He had shown himself to be out of step with Bolsonaro's push to reopen the economy, expressing surprise at a news conference on Monday when he learned of a presidential decree allowing gyms, beauty parlors and hairdressers to open.

Military members of the Brazilian cabinet are pushing for deputy health minister Eduardo Pazuello, an active-duty army general, to take over the ministry, making permanent his interim role, a government source told Reuters. The presidential press office did not respond to a request for comment.

Teich quit a day after Brazil reported a record number of new coronavirus cases. The health crisis is overwhelming public hospitals in several cities, with cemeteries digging collective graves to bury the dead. Teich replaced Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who was fired on April 16 for resisting Bolsonaro's pressure to promote hydroxychloroquine and fight state governments' isolation orders.

"Let us pray," former minister Mandetta said on Twitter after Teich's resignation, calling for faith in science and support for Brazil's public health system. Opposition and allied politicians criticized Bolsonaro's intransigence on Friday. Lawmaker Marcelo Ramos of the centrist Liberal Party said the president would only accept a minister without regard for science-based public health policy.

Congressional opposition leader Alessandro Molon warned that Brazil was heading toward a public health catastrophe and said the president should be impeached. "Bolsonaro does not want a technical minister, he wants someone who agrees with his ideological insanity, like ending social distancing and using chloroquine," Molon, a lawmaker from the Brazilian Socialist Party, said in a statement.

Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus has been widely criticized globally as he has shrugged off the severity of the disease and told Brazilians to ignore quarantine restrictions. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month cautioned against the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus, which President Donald Trump, another world leader who has played down the pandemic's dangers, at one point touted as a "game changer."

