Andhra Pradesh to soon have 10,000 YSR Health Clinics at village level

Andhra Pradesh government on Friday said it is mulling investing over Rs 16,200 crore to revamp hospitals and medical colleges across the State and set up a total of 10,000 YSR Health clinics in villages.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 16-05-2020 05:44 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 05:44 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh government on Friday said it is mulling investing over Rs 16,200 crore to revamp hospitals and medical colleges across the State and set up a total of 10,000 YSR Health clinics in villages. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting on Nadu Nedu on Hospitals here on Friday and instructed officials that the proposals to establish 10,000 YSR Health Clinics (sub-centres) at every village secretariat should be expedited.

"In order to strengthen public healthcare and Health Infrastructure, the State Government is contemplating to invest Rs 16,203 crore for revamping government hospitals and medical colleges across the State, while 10,000 YSR Clinics will be set up soon at the village level," a statement from the chief minister's office read. The Chief Minister sought details on the development of village clinics, primary healthcare centres, community health centres, area hospitals and district-level hospitals under the Nadu-Nedu programme.

"To control the spread of COVID-19 and to provide better medical facilities round the clock at the village level, the existing sub-centres are going to be revamped as YSR Health Clinics. Apart from the existing 1,086 sub-centres, additionally, 10,000 more clinics are going to be established with a budget of Rs 2026 crores. In regard to this, the Chief Minister directed the officials to identify suitable lands before June 15 and complete the project by March 2021," the statement further read. Meanwhile, in connection with the establishment of new medical colleges, the State government laid proposals to start seven super speciality hospitals in Tribal regions and six medical colleges with attached institutions with an estimated budget of Rs 6100 Crore.

Besides these, 15 more new medical colleges and nursing colleges along with the multi-speciality institutions have been proposed. The Chief Minister asked the officials to set up one nursing college attached to one medical college across the State. He further overviewed the construction plans of the medical colleges presented by the officials and emphasised on quality infrastructure. Discussing the aspects of Primary Health Centre, Area hospitals and Community Health Centres, officials informed that 149 more new PHCs will be added to the existing 1138 across the State with an expenditure of Rs 256.99 Crore and 989 PHCs are to be refurbished with RS 413.01 Crore.

Similarly, under the Nadu-Nedu initiative, 52 area hospitals and 169 community health centres will be undergoing a new make-over with a total budget of Rs 1236 Crore. Minister for Medical and Health Alla Kali Krishna, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, Special Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy were among those present at the review meeting. (ANI)

