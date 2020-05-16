Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: AIIMS Bhopal claims good results in drug trial

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-05-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 13:26 IST
COVID-19: AIIMS Bhopal claims good results in drug trial

The government-run All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal has been conducting drug trials for the treatment of COVID-19, which have yielded some good results, a senior official claimed on Saturday. The trials of the drug Mycobacterium W (Mw) were conducted on COVID-19 patients at AIIMS Bhopal for the last few days, the official said.

"So far, three COVID-19 patients have recovered after the clinical trial of Mycobacterium W (Mw) at AIIMS," director of the institute Dr Sarman Singh told PTI. The trials were being run for the last few days and the results were good, as out of four patients enrolled for the trial, three had fully recovered and discharged, he said.

Singh also informed that soon Favipiravir, a drug used in Japan, will also be used for COVID-19 treatment here. If Mycobacterium W proves effective during the clinical trial, it will be used in the treatment of COVID-19, he said.

Mycobacterium W was used in the treatment of leprosy and recently, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has tied up with Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd to evaluate the effect of this medicine for faster recovery of hospitalised COVID-19 patients, Singh said. Drug Controller of India has granted permission to conduct tests on critically ill COVID-19 patients at three major hospitals in the country including AIIMS Bhopal.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

5 held for transporting liquor amid lockdown at Andhra-Tamil Nadu border, probe underway

Five people were held by the police for allegedly transporting liquor from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu on Friday, an official said. The five men were caught during the checking of vehicles at Puni Mangadu area of Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu ...

NBC renews ‘Good Girls’ for season 4

Comedy-drama series Good Girls has been renewed for a fourth season by television broadcasting company NBCThe show features Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard, and Matthew Lill...

46 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar, total tally at 1,079

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar climbed to 1,079 on Saturday after 46 new COVID-19 were reported, said Sanjay Kumar, State Principal Health Secretary. Among all the positive cases reported in the state, Banka has report...

BCD writes to Kejriwal, raises concerns over use of centralised ACs

The Bar Council of Delhi on Saturday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raising concerns over the use of centralised air conditioning in various buildings in the national capital despite Central Public Works Department CPWD guide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020