Left Menu
Development News Edition

Record one-day spike in cases takes Uttarakhand COVID-19 tally to 88

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-05-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 16:44 IST
Record one-day spike in cases takes Uttarakhand COVID-19 tally to 88

Uttarakhand reported six COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike so far, bringing the virus count to 88, a state health department bulletin said. Four of the fresh cases were reported from Dehradun district and two from Udham Singh Nagar district, the bulletin said.

The two patients from US Nagar district had returned from Maharashtra and Haryana, it said. There has been an abrupt rise in the novel coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand ever since migrants began returning in droves from different parts of the country including highly-infected states like Maharashtra and Gujarat, health officials here said.

The fresh cases from Dehradun comprise a 32-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man, a 15-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy. The two patients from US Nagar district are both men aged 18.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat held a meeting with officials on Saturday to review the COVID-19 situation in the state and asked them to keep a track of where the returning migrants are being quarantined so that their health could be monitored. Thermal screening arrangements should also be made in districts where the migrants are being sent, Rawat said.

He asked the officials to ensure that people wear face masks and follow social distancing norms. Uttarakhand has seen one coronavirus death, while 51 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, leaving 36 active cases in the state.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Balbir Senior's condition "stabilising" but still on ventilator support: grandson

Hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior didnt suffer any more cardiac arrest in the past few days and his condition is stabilising though he is still on ventilator support, his maternal grandson Kabir said on Saturday. Giving an update of Balbir ...

Serbia deploys army near border to protect against migrants

Serbia has sent its army to a town near the border with Croatia where hundreds of migrants remain stranded in hopes of reaching the European Union. The Defense Ministry said on Saturday that President Aleksandar Vucic ordered the troop depl...

CAPF doctors treating COVID patients fighting separate battle on personal front

By Ankur Sharma Doctors of Central Armed Police Forces CAPF involved in COVID-19 duties are fighting an emotional battle too on the personal front. While women doctors are asking their kids not to get close to them, male doctors are living ...

China's Sany Group donates 1 million masks to India, other South Asian countries

In order to support and help India fight against the coronavirus epidemic, China-based Sany Group has donated about a million masks to India as well as other South Asian countries. It has been reported that this is the largest donation of m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020