J&K police helps critically ill boy reach hospital in Jammu amid lockdown

A minor boy, who is suffering from brain tumour, was shifted to Super Specialty Hospital here on Saturday from his residence in Udhampur district after police stepped in to facilitate his movement amid the ongoing lockdown. Rohit Kumar, a resident of Bachhal village in Sudhmahadev, was operated recently for the tumour and his health condition deteriorated as a result of which he was not able to eat food and take medicines due to the blocked throat, a police spokesman said.

As his parents failed to take him to the Super Specialty Hospital Jammu for treatment due to the lockdown, police posted in Sudhmahadev led by Sub-Inspector Arun Singh Slathia came forward and arranged the movement pass and vehicle for the patient to reach the health facility in Jammu, the spokesman added. The police team also contributed Rs 5,000 as financial help for the treatment of the boy, the spokesman said, adding that the patient reached the hospital on time and his treatment was started.