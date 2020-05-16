Over 400 more coronavirus patients discharged, total 1,257 cured in Punjab

Over 400 coronavirus patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovering from the disease in Punjab on Saturday, officials said. With the discharge of 444 patients, the total number of cured patients reached 1,257, as per the medical bulletin. They were discharged from various hospitals in Punjab, as per the bulletin.

On Friday, 508 patients were discharged in the state. The state government is now following the Centre's revised discharge guidelines, which states that people infected with coronavirus having very mild, mild and pre-symptomatic cases can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for three days and no test for COVID-19 required before discharge.

With more number of patients recovering from COVID-19, the total active cases now stood at 657 in Punjab, as per the bulletin. Meanwhile, 14 more persons contracted the infection in the state, pushing the total COVID-19 count to 1,946 in Punjab, as per the bulletin.

Five fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Kapurthala, three each in Ludhiana and Faridkot, two in Jalandhar and one in Rupnagar, according to the bulletin. Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 301 coronavirus cases, followed by 207 in Jalandhar, 154 in Tarn Taran, 139 in Ludhiana, 122 in Gurdaspur, 103 in SBS Nagar, 102 in Mohali, 100 in Patiala, 92 in Hoshiarpur, 88 in Sangrur, 65 in Muktsar, 59 in Moga, 60 in Rupnagar, 56 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 55 in Faridkot, 44 each in Fazilka and Ferozepur, 41 in Bathinda, 32 in Mansa, 29 in Pathankot, 32 in Kapurthala and 21 in Barnala, as per the bulletin.

Out of the total cases, 32 have died, the bulletin stated. One patient is critical and on ventilator support, it stated.

A total of 50,613 samples have been taken so far in the state out of which 46,028 samples are negative and reports of 2,639 samples are still awaited..