Mexico registers 47,144 cases of coronavirus and 5,045 deaths

Mexico registers 47,144 cases of coronavirus and 5,045 deathsReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 17-05-2020 06:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 06:22 IST
Mexico registered 47,144 cases of coronavirus on Saturday, with the country's death toll rising to 5,045, health authorities said.
Mexico has seen a slightly higher death rate from coronavirus than the global average so far due to the widespread presence of pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity, experts say.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico