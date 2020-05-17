Left Menu
COVID-19 toll increases to 37 in Karnataka; 54 new cases

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-05-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 14:00 IST
A 54-year-old man from Udupi became the 37th COVID-19 fatality in Karnataka, where 54 new cases were added, taking the total number of infections in the state to 1,146, the health department said on Sunday. The man with cardiac issues was admitted to a private hospital in Udupi district and died due to cardiac arrest on May 14.

His samples tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the department said in its mid-day situation report. With 37 deaths and 497 discharges, there are 611 active corona cases in the state, it said.

Out of 54 new cases, twentytwo are from Mandya, ten from Kalaburagi, six from Hassan, four from Dharwad, three each from Yadgir and Kolar, two each from Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga, and one each from Udupi and Vijayapura. Among them, 40 are those with inter-state travel history from neighboring Maharashtra, mostly from Mumbai and eight are contacts of patients already tested positive.

Contact tracing was underway for three patients. At least 10 out of these fifty four cases are children.

A report from Mangaluru said the man who died in Udupi had returned from Mumbai to his native Kundapur. He was under institutional quarantine at Kundapur and admitted to the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal with chest pain on May 13 and underwent a surgery. He died on Thursday due to a massive heart attack.

Three staff members at the hospital who were in contact with the patient during treatment have been put under quarantine, hospital medical superintendent Dr Avinash Shetty said in a release. Udupi deputy commissioner G Jagadeesha said five persons who travelled with him from Mumbai have been quarantined. A total of 57 people are identified as his primary contacts who were quarantined with him at Kundapur inside a hall.

As many as 38 others listed as his secondary contacts have also been quarantined. With this, Udupi district has recorded the first COVID-19 death, officials said.

