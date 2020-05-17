Left Menu
Development News Edition

Warsaw's open-air Chopin concerts move online due to coronavirus

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 17-05-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 19:17 IST
Warsaw's open-air Chopin concerts move online due to coronavirus

Lovers of Frederic Chopin's music who usually flock to a central Warsaw park on Sundays for open-air concerts will have to go online this season to hear the weekly performances because of restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The concerts are a key event in the Polish capital's summer cultural calendar, with performers serenading citizens in the elegant setting of the Royal Lazienki Park with concertos, nocturnes and other masterworks by the great romantic composer.

But for the first time in more than six decades, the green square dotted with benches near a statue of Chopin had only pre-recorded music pouring from loud speakers on Sunday, when according to tradition the first outdoor concert of the season had been due to start. Chopin fans who didn't come to the park could also go onto YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hg-DoK40oko&feature=youtu.be to hear the first concert, featuring Polish pianist Karol Radziwonowicz, which had been pre-recorded in the park's Orangery.

The decision to livestream the concerts, a result of the restrictions on public gatherings, was unsettling, said Andrzej Matusiak, director of Stoleczna Estrada, the group that organizes the annual event. "The concerts we recorded happened without the public. It was weird, it was surprising, for us and for the pianists. They were playing and there was no audience, no applause at the end," said Matusiak.

REVERED COMPOSER The Sunday outdoor concerts began in 1959 in honour of a composer whose music is deeply tied up with Polish national identity. The Chopin statue, erected in 1926, was blown up by the Nazis in 1940 during their brutal occupation of Poland and its reconstruction was a reaffirmation of national pride.

"(The statue) is something sacred for us, it is our (national) treasure," said Teresa Poniemierska, a regular frequenter of the open air concerts who was out for a stroll in the park on Sunday. She welcomed the decision to livestream the concerts in view of the current lockdown restrictions, saying they would give Chopin music lovers "some satisfaction".

"No one can imagine that, after 60 years, we won't have Chopin's music in Warsaw in May," Matusiak said. The open-air concerts run from May till September. It remains unclear when Warsaw will lift its ban on public gatherings, though Matusiak said he hoped it would be before September to allow the resumption of the concerts in the park.

Poland, a nation of 38 million people, has so far reported 18,394 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 919 deaths.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Industry accuses PSPCL of retracting from fixed charges waiver promise

Punjabs industry bodies FICO and AITF on Sunday accused the power utility PSPCL of retracting from its promise of waiving fixed electricity charges during the lockdown period. The industry outfits said levying fixed power charges on industr...

An appeal for raising funds to help families of brave hearts with 'Bharat Ke Veer' fund

Appealing people to contribute to BharatKeVeer fund for those who laid down their lives for our freedom, media professional Sancharita Chatterjee on Sunday shared a gratifying video tribute to the frontline warriors. Chatterjee put out the ...

4,513 persons arrested in Assam for violating lockdown norms: Police

Over 4,500 persons have been arrested in Assam for violating restrictions during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the Assam Police said on Sunday. The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days with...

Soccer-Premier League clubs set to vote on return to group training

The Premier League hopes Project Restart will move a step closer to becoming reality on Monday when clubs hold an emergency meeting to vote on a return to group training amid the coronavirus pandemic.Should at least 14 of the 20 clubs agree...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020