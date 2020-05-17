Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's daily COVID-19 deaths below 100 for first time in two months

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 19:17 IST
Spain's daily COVID-19 deaths below 100 for first time in two months

Spain's daily death toll from the coronavirus fell below 100 for the first time in two months, the health ministry said on Sunday, as some parts of the country prepared for a further loosening of lockdown measures.

Total deaths from the virus rose by 87 to 27,650, while the number of confirmed cases edged up to 231,350 from 230,698, the ministry said. Spain introduced one of Europe's strictest lockdowns on March 14 in a bid to contain the virus, which threatened to overwhelm the country's health service.

As the population has remained largely confined to their homes, the rate of new infections and fatalities has steadily fallen, prompting the government to begin unwinding the lockdown. Health emergency chief Fernando Simon cautioned however, that the low death tally on Sunday could be due to delays in reporting at weekends.

Asked at a press conference if health authorities had sufficient resources to deal with current patient levels, he said: "The ministry is gathering reserves, but now there is enough material for current needs." A doctor in Madrid told Reuters that she was worried hospitals would not be able to cope if there was a second surge of the disease.

"I have to say that we are not yet ready to face a second wave even if it is smaller," said Belen, who did not give her second name. As the government begins to lift restrictions on movement, authorities are considering extending mandatory mask use on public transport to cover all public spaces.

"There is an ample consensus that we should reinforce the obligatory use of masks," Health Minister Salvador Illa told a news conference. From Monday, inhabitants of the sparsely populated Canary Islands of La Graciosa, El Hierro, and La Gomera, and Formentera in the Balearics, will be able to go for walks at any time of day.

However, in Madrid and Barcelona, which have been particularly badly hit, tougher restrictions will remain in place. Protests have sprung up around the country in the past week, with disgruntled Spaniards airing their frustration at the government's handling of the crisis.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday he would seek parliament's approval to extend the country's state of emergency until the end of June, when most regions should have returned to normality.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Industry accuses PSPCL of retracting from fixed charges waiver promise

Punjabs industry bodies FICO and AITF on Sunday accused the power utility PSPCL of retracting from its promise of waiving fixed electricity charges during the lockdown period. The industry outfits said levying fixed power charges on industr...

An appeal for raising funds to help families of brave hearts with 'Bharat Ke Veer' fund

Appealing people to contribute to BharatKeVeer fund for those who laid down their lives for our freedom, media professional Sancharita Chatterjee on Sunday shared a gratifying video tribute to the frontline warriors. Chatterjee put out the ...

4,513 persons arrested in Assam for violating lockdown norms: Police

Over 4,500 persons have been arrested in Assam for violating restrictions during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the Assam Police said on Sunday. The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days with...

Soccer-Premier League clubs set to vote on return to group training

The Premier League hopes Project Restart will move a step closer to becoming reality on Monday when clubs hold an emergency meeting to vote on a return to group training amid the coronavirus pandemic.Should at least 14 of the 20 clubs agree...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020