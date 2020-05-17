Pelosi sees negotiations on new $3 trillion coronavirus legislation -CBS

Pelosi sees negotiations on new $3 trillion coronavirus legislation -CBSReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 20:44 IST
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday there will be negotiations on the new $3 trillion coronavirus relief legislation passed by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.
Asked if there has been a Republican response or counteroffer to begin negotiations on the bill passed late on Friday, Pelosi said on CBS' "Face the Nation" program, "No bill that is proffered will become law without negotiations, so, yeah."
