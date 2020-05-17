Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emirates plans to cut about 30,000 jobs amid virus outbreak - Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 21:07 IST
Emirates plans to cut about 30,000 jobs amid virus outbreak - Bloomberg News

Emirates Group is planning to cut about 30,000 jobs to reduce costs amid the coronavirus outbreak, which will bring down its number of employees by about 30% from more than 105,000 at the end of March, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

The company is also considering speeding up the planned retirement of its A380 fleet, the report added https://bloom.bg/3dZrqRb, citing people familiar with the matter. An Emirates spokeswoman said that no public announcement has been made yet by the company regarding "redundancies at the airline", but that the company is conducting a review of "costs and resourcing against business projections".

"Any such decision will be communicated in an appropriate fashion. Like any responsible business would do, our executive team has directed all departments to conduct a thorough review of costs and resourcing against business projections," the spokeswoman said. Emirates, one of the world's biggest long-haul airlines, said earlier this month that it will raise debt to help itself through the coronavirus pandemic, and may have to take tougher measures as it faces the most difficult months in its history.

The state-owned airline, which suspended regular passenger flights in March due to the virus outbreak that has shattered global travel demand, had said that a recovery in travel was at least 18 months away. It reported a 21% rise in profit for its financial year ending March 31, but said the pandemic had hit its fourth-quarter performance.

It said it would tap banks to raise debt in its first quarter to lessen the impact of the virus on cash flows.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

SAD slams Pb govt over 'exodus' of migrant workers

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday slammed the Congress-led government in Punjab, accusing it of abandoning migrant workers by refusing to distribute ration among them and forcing them to flee the state. In a statement here, SAD legislature ...

Auraiya accident: Family awaiting body of lawyer aspirant turned migrant labourer

Twenty-year-old Chandan Rajwar wanted to be a lawyer but he quit college and joined a marble factory in Rajasthan to support his family, while Ajit Mahato, his 50-year-old colleague, was saving money to marry off his daughter. The two had l...

C'garh: COVID-19 cases rise by 19 to 86

The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh rose to 86 on Sunday with 19 more people testing positive for the viral infection, Health officials said. While nine new cases were reported from Balod district, six cases were reported from Balo...

Kelly confident this is Bills' year

The Buffalo Bills havent won the AFC East title since 1995, but the quarterback of that team predicted that will change in 2020. Hall of Fame member Jim Kelly said in an interview on CBS Sports radio that he expects the Bills to end the New...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020