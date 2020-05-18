EU's initial green-light to remdesivir might be granted in coming days - EMA

EU's initial green-light to remdesivir might be granted in coming days - EMAReuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-05-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 13:42 IST
The head of the European Union's medicines agency Guido Rasi said on Monday an initial authorization for U.S. pharmaceutical company Gilead's remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment could be granted in the coming days.
"It might be that a conditional market authorization can be issued in the coming days," Rasi told a hearing in the EU Parliament in Brussels.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has already recommended the compassionate use of remdesivir, which allows a drug to be administered to patients even before it has been fully authorized.
