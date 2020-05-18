Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina urges citizens to drink 'COVID Organics' for COVID-29 prevention

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antananarivo | Updated: 18-05-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 13:44 IST
Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina urges citizens to drink 'COVID Organics' for COVID-29 prevention
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@SE_Rajoelina)

The president of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina has urged his citizens to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus by drinking 'COVID Organics' (CVO), an organic herbal beverage which is claimed to be the cure of the virus.

Andry Rajoelina said in a speech on Sunday night, "Let's drink this herbal tea to protect ourselves, to protect our family and our neighbors and there will be no more deaths."

His remarks came a few hours after the country announces its first coronavirus death of a 57-year-old man who also had diabetes.

Rajoelina said none of the new cases in the country had drunk 'COVID Organics', which he said was distributed free of charge in the three regions affected by the pandemic.

Madagascar has confirmed 304 coronavirus cases, with one death and 114 recoveries, according to data compiled by the US-based John Hopkins University.

Earlier this month, Andry Rajoelina has said that his government was collaborating with foreign doctors and scientists to study alternative research possibilities, though carrying on with trials of the Artemisia plant, the main component of 'COVID Organics'.

So far, Madagascar has sent CVO to several African countries including Comoros Island, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Niger, Tanzania, Nigeria, Senegal, and Chad.

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus has exceeded 315,000, with more than 4.7 million confirmed cases and recoveries have surpassed 1.7 million, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan says it will not press for WHA participation

Taiwan will not press for participation at the World Health Assembly beginning Monday, but will continue to donate medical supplies abroad and protest Chinas two-faced behavior that excludes it from such forums, the foreign minister said. J...

Remdesivir close to EU's initial authorisation as COVID-19 treatment

The head of the European Unions medicines agency Guido Rasi said on Monday an initial authorization for U.S. pharmaceutical company Gileads remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment could be granted in the coming days.The European Medicines Agency...

15 036 applications approved for COVID-19 Agricultural Disaster Fund

More than 15 000 small-scale farmers have been approved for the COVID-19 Agricultural Disaster Fund, says Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza.The Minister briefed the media on the outcome of the Agricultura...

China smog rises in April for first time this year

Chinese air pollution rose in April for the first time since December, official data showed on Monday, with analysts attributing the rebound to the resumption of economic activity following the coronavirus outbreak. The Ministry of Ecology ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020