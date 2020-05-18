Swiss president opens WHO assembly with praise for chief

Swiss president opens WHO assembly with praise for chiefReuters | Geneva | Updated: 18-05-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 16:15 IST
Switzerland's President opened the World Health Organization's annual assembly in Geneva on Monday, pledging her country's "full support and cooperation" to its leader as it coordinates the global response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Director-General as you go through this crisis be assured that you have Switzerland's full support and cooperation," Simonetta Sommaruga told the online World Health Assembly, referring to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. She urged its 194 member states to "act together" in the crisis.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the Geneva-based body "irreplaceable" and said it needed greater resources to provide support for developing countries.
