Soccer-Celtic named champions as Scottish season ends due to COVID-19 pandemic

Celtic have been named champions of Scotland after the clubs voted on Monday to end the season early due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Scottish Professional Football League said in a statement. "The SPFL has today announced that, following consultation with all 12 top-flight clubs, the Board of the SPFL has determined that the 2019/20 Ladbrokes Premiership has been concluded with immediate effect," the league said.

"The decision means that Celtic are crowned 2019/20 champions and Hearts have been relegated to the Ladbrokes Championship."