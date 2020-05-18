Soccer-Celtic named champions as Scottish season ends due to COVID-19 pandemic

Soccer-Celtic named champions as Scottish season ends due to COVID-19 pandemicReuters | Edinburgh | Updated: 18-05-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 17:00 IST
Celtic have been named champions of Scotland after the clubs voted on Monday to end the season early due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Scottish Professional Football League said in a statement. "The SPFL has today announced that, following consultation with all 12 top-flight clubs, the Board of the SPFL has determined that the 2019/20 Ladbrokes Premiership has been concluded with immediate effect," the league said.
"The decision means that Celtic are crowned 2019/20 champions and Hearts have been relegated to the Ladbrokes Championship."
