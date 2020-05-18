Left Menu
Germany hopes to end global travel warning in June, but no return to normal

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 18:31 IST
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Germany is hoping to replace a travel warning that is in place for all touristic trips abroad until June 15 with softer guidelines, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday but warned there would be no quick return to holidays as usual. "June 15 is not the starting date for taking holidays - June 15 is the date when we need to make a decision on whether we will lift the global travel warning and we're working on replacing this travel warning with travel guidelines," Maas said.

He said he wanted summer holidays to be possible but stressed that this needed to be done in a responsible way and added that it was too early to say which countries Germans were most likely to be able to take holidays in. He also said that if there were a second wave of coronavirus infections, new restrictions would need to be introduced.

