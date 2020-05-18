Two more COVID-19-related deaths in J-K, toll rises to 15

A 75-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman died due to coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, taking the toll to 15 in the union territory, officials said

The man, a resident of Kokernag area of Anantnag district, was undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital for other ailments. He was shifted to Chest Disease Hospital here after testing positive for the disease

The woman from Kulgam died due to cardiac arrest soon after she was admitted to a hospital here for COVID-19 treatment.