Two more COVID-19-related deaths in J-K, toll rises to 15

Two more COVID-19-related deaths in J-K, toll rises to 15PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 18:51 IST
A 75-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman died due to coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, taking the toll to 15 in the union territory, officials said
The man, a resident of Kokernag area of Anantnag district, was undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital for other ailments. He was shifted to Chest Disease Hospital here after testing positive for the disease
The woman from Kulgam died due to cardiac arrest soon after she was admitted to a hospital here for COVID-19 treatment.
