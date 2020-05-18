UK's Sunak: 2 million claims made under self-employed COVID scheme

UK's Sunak: 2 million claims made under self-employed COVID schemeReuters | London | Updated: 18-05-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 19:13 IST
British finance minister Rishi Sunak said more than two million claims had been made under an emergency plan to provide income support for self-employed people since its launch last week.
Sunak told parliament that grants claimed under the scheme so far were worth 6 billion pounds ($7.31 billion). ($1 = 0.8207 pounds) (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Costas Pitas)
