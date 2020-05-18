Soccer-Premier League clubs to resume training from Tuesday

Premier League clubs will return to training on Tuesday after agreeing to allow "small group" sessions to begin. The league held a conference call for all 20 clubs on Monday where the move was given unanimous backing.

It is the first step in the league's 'Project Restart' plans to restart play in the league which has not held a game since March 9 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. "Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to return to small group training from tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon -- the first step towards restarting the Premier League, when safe to do so," the league said in a statement.

"Step One of the Return to Training Protocol enables squads to train while maintaining social distancing. Contact training is not yet permitted," it added. The league said the decision had been taken in consultation with players, managers, Premier League club doctors, independent experts and the Government.

"Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible," it added. "The health and wellbeing of all participants is the Premier League’s priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process.

"Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA (Professional Footballers' Association) and LMA (League Managers Association) as protocols for full-contact training are developed," the statement concluded.