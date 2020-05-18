Tanzania: CBA donates water tanks to four public hospitals in Dar es Salaam

Commercial bank of Africa (CBA) Tanzania has donated water tanks to four public hospitals in Dar es Salaam to meet the growing demand for hand sanitation as a critical measure to tackle coronavirus, according to a news report by Tanzania Daily News.

The CBA (Tanzania) Chief executive Officer (CEO), Gift Shoko said that the donation is a part of the bank's measure taken to support the government's efforts in fighting against the spread of coronavirus in Tanzania.

According to Shoko, CBA (Tanzania) is committed to helping hospitals provide the right tools for the people who visit them adhere to handwashing practices as a key weapon to fight coronavirus.

"As we know, Coronavirus infections can occur through cross-sanitation, hence we made sure the water tanks are fitted with foot pedals to further protects users," Shoko said.

He has mentioned the hospitals that benefited from the donation are Amana, Sinza, Mwananyamala, and Lugalo Hospitals. These hospitals serve a large number of people every day, it is their hope that will reach more hospitals in days to come.

According to him, CBA bank has provided awareness among the client, by placed communication in form of e-mails, text message, posters, as use of social media (Facebook and Twitter) to drive mass message on correct information on what coronavirus is and how to protect, prevent and take actions.