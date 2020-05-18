Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian prosecutors intervene after some virus bonuses to medics go awry

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:12 IST
Russian prosecutors intervene after some virus bonuses to medics go awry

Prosecutors in Russia said on Monday that they had intervened to force hospitals to pay out coronavirus bonus payments promised by President Vladimir Putin to medics, after some staff said they had not received them.

In an April TV address, Putin pledged that healthcare workers, including ambulance drivers and medics, would get anything from an extra 25,000 to 80,000 roubles ($342 to $1,095) tax free a month for their efforts in fighting the virus. But some healthcare workers say they never got the extra cash, which was designed to reward those working for Russia's overstretched medical sector.

Ambulance workers in Angarsk, a city of 230,000 located more than 4,000 km (2,485 miles) east of Moscow, are among the medical workers who have complained about receiving only a fraction of Putin's promised bonus or nothing at all. "It's a shame that some have received it and others haven't," said paramedic Lyudmila Malova, a medical mask hanging below her nose. "Is the Angarsk ambulance station not good enough for this money?"

Russia's Prosecutor General's office said in a statement on Monday it was carrying out checks across the country and had found violations in at least 12 of 85 regions where it had forced hospitals to pay out what they owed to medics. Putin, whose approval rating is still high at 59% but at its lowest level in more than two decades, has stepped in and criticised officials for failing to carry out his orders.

"Listen to me carefully," Putin said at a government meeting last week. "We agreed, and this was expressed clearly, that this money needs to be paid for work done with coronavirus patients..." Putin promised he would personally ensure the money arrived and hold regional officials responsible for any failures.

In some cases, authorities have calculated bonuses based on the time medics spent treating coronavirus patients, something Putin said was wrong. Several medics told Reuters payments were only being made to medical workers in connection with confirmed cases of the virus, which as of Monday had officially infected 290,678 people in the country, the second highest tally in the world, and caused 2,722 deaths.

In Russia's southern region of Dagestan, ambulance worker Albina Azizova was released from hospital last week after she developed pneumonia after coming into contact with colleagues who were sick. She told Reuters she had yet to receive the bonus promised by Putin, or the additional funds she would be entitled to after falling ill from treating COVID-19 patients.

"We worked without protective gear, we were in contact with infected medical personnel," she said. "I wish they had said that we wouldn't be getting any (extra) money regardless." ($1 = 73.0050 roubles) (Additional reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Mike Collett-White)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

GRAPHIC-Where U.S. coronavirus cases are on the rise

Most U.S. states reported a drop in new cases of COVID-19 for the week ended May 17, with only 13 states seeing a rise in infections compared to the previous week, according to a Reuters analysis.Tennessee had the biggest weekly increase wi...

30% tax on non-virginia tobacco can bring Rs 30,000 crore revenue: NHM

A non-governmental organisation has claimed that a 30 per cent tax on non-virginia tobacco can fetch Rs 30,000 crore revenue and it can be used by the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Health Forum NHM, which works in ...

Greek Super League hoping for June 6 return

The Greek Super League is waiting on government approval to return from its coronavirus-enforced suspension on June 6 after the leagues board voted unanimously on Monday to complete the 20192020 campaign. A positive decision to Mondays requ...

Man arrested for sharing morphed picture of Delhi BJP leader on social media

Delhi Police on Monday said that one person has been arrested for allegedly sharing a morphed and objectionable picture of Delhi BJP IT cell and social media co-convener Apurva Singh on social media. According to the police, the arrested ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020